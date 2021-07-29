The Finance Minister has disclosed that the Covid-19 National Trust Fund has received ¢57.15 million in cash and donations as of June this year.

Ken Ofori-Atta said the donations were made between the period April 2020 and March 2021.

“As of June 30, 2021, the Fund had disbursed an amount of ¢52,501,540.44, for various programmes as well as procurement of items,” he said on Thursday while delivering the Mid-year Budget to Parliament.

The Covid-19 National Trust Fund was set up under Act 1013 to receive and manage contributions and donations from well-meaning individuals, groups and corporate bodies.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the President inaugurated the Board of Trustees, which is chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, to receive contributions and donations from the public to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable.

The other members of the Board are Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Jude Kofi Bucknor, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, Mrs Elsie Addo-Awadzie, Dr Ernest Ofori-Sarpong, Dr Tanko with Collins Asare as Secretary to the Board.

Inaugurating the Board, President Akufo-Addo noted that, since the outbreak of the virus in Ghana, organisations and individuals had made donations, with others wanting to find out how they can also contribute to the cause.

The President added that the work of the Board would complement the efforts being made by the State in catering for the poor and vulnerable, stressing that “whatever money we raise, that is the target”.

Since its launch, several organisations, groups and individuals have donated to the Fund.