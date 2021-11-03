The Ghana Commercial Bank and other groups have heeded to the cry of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund Secretariat for support.

The Secretariat, headed by former Chief Justice Sophia Abena Akuffo, revealed their coffers had dried up with more funds needed to attend to numerous requests from various health institutions.

In response, GCB has made a donation of Ghc100,000 to the Trust Fund to augment efforts aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus in the country.



The Deputy Managing Director in charge of Finance, Socrates Afram, led a team to make the donation together with some Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs).

Speaking with Adom News, Mr Afram encouraged other entities to support the Trust Fund and also urged all adult members of the public to get vaccinated to help make everyone safe.



“Though the vaccine will not immune you from being infected with coronavirus, it will protect you from being getting ill or dying,” Mr Afram urged.



The Old Students Association of Wesley Girls Senior High School, led by Mrs Janet Quarcopome, also donated about 11,000 PPEs.



Mrs Quarcopome revealed that the Old Girls earlier raised funds to buy PPEs for students and staff of their Alma Mata as well as colleagues who are frontline health workers.



Other entities including Clean Smell Company Ltd also presented various cleaning items worth over Ghc13,000 while Cantrapac Company Ltd also donated 2,000 pieces of hand sanitisers worth Ghc10,000 to the COVID-19 Trust Fund for onward distribution to health facilities.



The Chairperson, Madam Sophia Akuffo, expressed gratitude to the institutions for their generosity and called on more groups to donate.



According to her, since COVID-19 like any other flu may be with ‘us’ for years, the Trust Fund will also focus on support for research institutions in order to help develop a local remedy in future.

She also took the opportunity to call on the general public to take the COVID-19 vaccination seriously and also continue to observe all the safety protocols.



She bemoaned the usual attitude of the Ghanaian where “we tend to lose our guards down anytime the spread of coronavirus reduces.”