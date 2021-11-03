Ailing veteran Nollywood actor, Ani Chukwuemeka, was on Sunday gifted the sum of N6 million by the founder and senior prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

The senior prophet also gave two other actors, who were with the ailing actor, N500,000 each, Dailypost Nigeria reported.

Mr Chukwuemeka, who is currently battling for his life, said the gesture from the man of God was shocking.

Narrating his ordeal, he said the state of his health had degenerated in 2020 as a wound, which developed in his buttocks was operated on in Owerri.

The development, however, did not abate, stressing that a special type of diabetes he has been battling with kept worsening his situation.

He made a live video on social media to beg people to help him.

It’ll be recalled that on the 23rd of October 2021, popular Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie had posted the video on his verified Instagram handle.

Chukwuemeka had disclosed in the video that he was also close to going blind as cataract had already developed in one of his eyes.

He noted that the worsening health challenge had developed into a partial stroke while calling on Nigerians to help him.

The Prophet saw the video online and was touched by the actor’s predicament.

Fufeyin then on Sunday at his church called out the actor and provided him with cash for the hospital bills while praying for him and others who were at the service with him.

Reacting to the gift, Chukwuemeka said, “I want to thank God for this wonderful gesture from the Senior Prophet of God, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin. I am so happy. I never expected this.

“Even though I know that he helps people financially and otherwise. I never knew he was going to give me a huge amount of money like this. I want to thank members of the church. I want to thank the prophet of God.”