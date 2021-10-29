The eldest daughter of Ghanaian singer, Stephanie Benson, Alexandra is now engaged.

Alexandra and her betrothed Nigerian lover, Adeyinka formalised their engagement with a traditional knocking ceremony.

The families were captured in beautiful outfits that had a touch of kente.

READ ALSO:

Madam Benson has, hence, taken to social media to brief fans about the whole ceremony.

The videos show select portions of the knocking showing how the place was decorated, how the families arrived and how the ceremony was carried out.