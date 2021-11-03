Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities have released striker Asamoah Gyan following the expiration of his one year contract.

The former Black Stars striker did not register a single goal in his six appearances when he joined the Royals last season.

The Communications Director of Legon Cities, Mr Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang confirmed the departure of the striker.

According to him, the decision signifies a shift in focus of the club under new Cities coach Maxwell Konadu.

“We had a one year deal with the player and the one year has since elapsed,” Mr Agyemang told the Graphic Sports.

“The two parties have decided to go their separate ways, so the deal was not renewed. After the contract was reviewed, the club and the new manager wanted to go in a certain direction and as a club, we believe that should support the coach,” he said.

For the time being, Gyan who turns 36 on November 22 remains a free agent.

The former Liberty Professionals and Sunderland forward has, however, expressed his desire to play for Asante Kotoko before retiring from football.

“Anything is possible. Asante Kotoko is my childhood club and I support them. I want to wear the jersey of Kotoko, even if it’s for one day I will be okay. I would be glad but I’ve to look at the body and my health first,” he told Otwinoko TV.

“If it is Asante Kotoko or any other club, it will be fine but the most important thing is for me to be fit and ready again to play,” he said.

The former Black Stars skipper admitted that the injuries have taken a toll on him, insisting he aims to be fit by January to return to active football.

“Right now I am not active because of injuries. All these years, injuries have broken me down a bit. So I gave myself time off to check my body.

“By God’s grace, I’ll be back to action in January 2022. I just want to enjoy football because I can’t play football forever. Now I have some strength so I want to return to playing,” Gyan added.