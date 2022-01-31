The GCB Bank PLC has announced that its Nkwanta Branch was not affected by the fire outbreak which happened on Sunday in the Oti Region.

A press statement issued by the Head of Corporate Affairs, Emmanuel Kojo Kwarteng, stated that the branch will be opened for business on Monday, January 31, 2022.

The bank added, “we shall inform customers of any new development.”

Fire gutted parts of the GCB Bank’s residential apartment attached to the bank in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

The inferno destroyed some property in the facility but the cause still remains unknown.

The fire reportedly started around 11:20 am according to an eyewitness.

Information gathered by Adom News indicated that the Nkwanta South Fire Service personnel reached the site on time to mitigate the danger.

The bank in reaction thanked “personnel of the GNFS and security agencies, the community and opinion leaders for the timely intervention and support.”

They noted that no casualty was recorded during and after the fire outbreak.

Below is the full statement: