The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested 26 persons, 15 males and 11 females for unlawfully demonstrating at the Electoral Commission (EC) Headquarters in Accra.

The protestors, in the early hours of Thursday, 17th December, 2020, thronged major streets leading to the Electoral Commission, amidst the burning of car tyres, pelting stones and causing heavy vehicular traffic and congestion.

The Police, however, managed to disperse the crowd using a non-lethal riot control management approach and arrested 26 protestors in the process.

All suspects are being taken through due process and provisionally cautioned on the offences of Unlawful Assembly, Holding of Special Event without notification and Obstruction. Those found culpable would be arraigned.

The protestors were demanding that the EC rescinds its declaration of the New Patriotic Party’s Presidential Candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo as the President-elect for the 2020 presidential election.

According to them, the National Democratic Congress’ John Dramani Mahama is the rightful winner of the December polls and should be declared as such.

They have sworn to continue protesting until the change is made by the EC.

However, the police has advised the public to seek permission before organising demonstrations in the country.

“The public is hereby advised to adhere to the tenets of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491) which requires organisers of special events to duly notify the police ahead of intended demonstrations,” the police said in a statement dated December 17, 2020.