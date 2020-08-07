The Covid-19 National Trust Fund has presented assorted Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to 13 health institutions in five regions across the country.

The presentation is the last in the first phase of the nationwide distribution of PPEs to selected health facilities.

The items included infrared thermometer guns, scrap suit, gloves, heavy-duty and disposal aprons and face masks among others.

Chairperson of the Trust, Sophia Akuffo said the second phase will focus on its social intervention programme designed to help the needy and vulnerable in society.

Justice Akuffo asked the beneficiary health facilities to use the medical supplies for their intended purpose.

She stressed that the Trust will monitor the use and impact of the items presented to the facilities.

The beneficiary institutions included the National Cardiothoracic Centre, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital; Department of Child Health, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital; Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital; Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, C & J Medicare Hospital, The Trust Hospital, Jubilee House Medical Centre and Dodowa District Hospital.

The rest were Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly Isolation Centre at Akraman, Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital Mampong-Akuapem, Catholic Hospital, Battor Kete Krachie District Hospital and Asafo Boakye Specialist Hospital in Kumasi.

This brings to a total of 44 Treatment Centres and Health Facilities to have benefited from the first phase of the Fund’s PPE distribution programme.

Justice Akuffo appealed to benevolent organisations to continue to support the Trust. She reiterated that the Fund is depleting since they have started spending already.