A woman [named withheld] has revealed a ploy by her HIV-positive husband to allegedly infect half of the girls in their Nkwanta Nyamebekyere community with the virus.

Narrating the genesis on Nhyira FM’s Obra, the woman disclosed her financially stable husband was fond of taking pills during bedtime, an observation she said she pointed out to her husband.

She said the man explained the tablets were for body pains and even offered some to her as proof, but she suffered some side effects.

From severe body pains, general weakness to blood in her stool, the woman said she was almost rendered bedridden until a relation advised her husband to seek medical help.

It was at the hospital that she said she was diagnosed with the deadly HIV, after series of lab tests and she was informed the drugs were antiretroviral.

Shockingly, she narrated that her husband confessed he was aware she was infected and allegedly confessed to being the carrier. She claimed the doctor run a test on her husband and confirmed their worst fears.

Upon getting home, she claimed her husband warned her to keep their illness as a secret, else she will be killed, but the woman still went ahead to inform her parents.

As a result, she said her furious husband went on a womanising spree and vowed to infect half of the female residents with the virus in two years.

The mother-of-four said her empathy forced her to reach out to some of the known ‘side chicks’ to warn them about her infected husband.

The said husband has been reached out to, but he said he will not comment on the issue.

Reacting to the allegation, a lawyer based in Ashanti Region, Kwame Boateng has tasked the family to report to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service to conduct an investigation into the matter for the law to take it’s course.