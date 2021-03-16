A beautiful young woman, who identifies herself on Twitter as Adenikeodubawo, has shown in pictures how bad her marriage was and why she chose to give up on it for her own sanity.

In a post on her personal handle, the woman posted four photos, showing a picture of herself before her wedding, another one when she was married, and two more when she called for divorce.

READ ALSO:

In the one taken during her marriage, she looked skinny and unhappy showing she was having a tough time with her husband, whilst all the others revealed her life was a whole lot better.

Thousands of people have been reacting to the photos: