Seth Narh, the father of one of the kids who drowned at the Apam beach, is still in a state of denial over his son, Benjamin Narh’s death.

According to Mr Narh, who is based in Spain, he arrived in Ghana a few weeks ago with the now deceased and his twin brother expected to travel with him.

“I have visited Ghana on countless occasions but this is the first time I am coming for my boys to live with them abroad but the unthinkable happened,” he disclosed.

“I am done with all the documents and have even purchased a ticket for them so we should have been there by now as the date for our departure was on the 12th of March Sunday but it was rather unfortunate that I have lost one,” he said sadly.

Speaking in an interview at the mass burial held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, he disclosed he is now left with no option than to go with the twin.

“I have postponed the date for our travel due to what has happened, so I will be going with Benjamin’s twin brother, I have no choice,” Mr Narh added.

The deceased was part of some 20 teenagers believed to be between the ages of 13 and 17, who drowned after swimming in the sea at Apam, in the Central Region, on Sunday, March 7, 2021.