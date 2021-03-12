Former President John Mahama has donated GH¢10,000.00 to the families of the teenagers who drowned at Apam, Central Region.

He also gave GH¢ 3,000 to the Apam Fishermen Council who assisted with rescue efforts.

His running mate in the 2020 general election, Prof. Jane Opoku- Agyemang, who led the National Democratic Congress delegation to Apam on Thursday, March 11, 2021, made the donation on behalf of Mr Mahama.

The donations are to support traditional rituals and the burial service of the young victims of the fatal drowning that had befallen the nation.





Last Sunday’s incident is believed to have claimed the lives of more than 20 teenagers.

So far, 13 bodies have been retrieved from the sea.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang consoled the bereaved families and engaged the two survivors and their families.



Also, she expressed her appreciation to all those who helped with rescue efforts, especially the Fishermen Council, the youth of Apam, management and staff of St. Luke Catholic Hospital and the District Police Command.