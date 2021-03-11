The body of a 16-year-old boy, who drowned with about 20 other teenagers in the Apam sea, has been recovered.

This brings the number of dead bodies to 13 with two who were found alive currently receiving treatment.

The boy, whose body has been deposited at St.Luke’s Hospital at Apam, was reportedly found lying ashore.

However, it is believed that more bodies are yet to be retrieved as one of the survivors disclosed they were about 25.

The teenagers reportedly went to an area – where swimming is not permitted – along the shores of Apam on Sunday, March 6 to swim.

However, while they were swimming, a heavy tide rose and they could not control themselves so they were taken away by the sea.