The Police at Obuasi have gunned down two suspected armed robbers in an operation on the Miles 9 road.

According to the Obuasi Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Joseph Nyaaba, the two are believed to have traveled from the north for their operations.

The robbers are said to have raided a mining site in the area and unleashed attacks on the unsuspecting workers.

However, luck run out of their side when the police arrived at the scene after they were notified by the workers of their ordeal.

Chief Supt Nyaaba said the robbers were three in number but one escaped during the gun battle while two succumbed to their injuries.

He said the police retrieved one AK 47 assault rifle and one locally made gun.

Items recovered from robbers after gun battle

The deceased, he added, have been deposited at the Obuasi Government Hospital mortuary.

Speaking to Adom News’ Isaac K. Normanyo, commuters on Miles 9 road said they fear for their lives since robbing is a rampant activity in the district.