The Mamponteng Magistrate Court in the Ashanti Region has remanded Ebenezer Korang 30, Mason for beating his girlfriend who is also believed to be her 30s to death over GHc15.

Suspect Korang is expected to reappear before the court on March 30, for a ruling of the court.

According to the Tafo Pankrono Police, the suspect, Ebenezer Korang gave GHC 185 to his girlfriend, Abigail Adoma, for safekeeping.

Reports say the suspect, on his way to Kumasi from Sunyani, asked his girlfriend to meet him at Sofoline with the money.

But, Abigail insisted that Ebenezer comes over to the house for the money instead.

On reaching Adoma’s place, the suspect was handed GHC 170 instead of the GHC 185 that she was given for safekeeping.

The GHC15 shortage then resulted in a heated argument between the two lovers.

Ebenezer Korang allegedly hit Abigail who fell on a cement block machine and collapsed.

She was pronounced dead on reaching the hospital.

The two had been dating for the three years, according to local reports.