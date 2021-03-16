Ghanaian musician and painter, Worlasi Langani, popularly known as Worlasi, says he cannot veer off the path of authentic music.

According to the soothing singer, gatekeepers in Ghana’s music sphere are more inclined to connections and payolas than pure talent.

I will never ever let any ‘industry player’ in Ghana make me feel I’m not doing good music. NEVER. We made a classic … I’m a genius! Our industry is full of who knows who and who pays who, he said on Facebook.

Ghanaians have poured out their rage on social media after Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Wizkid emerged winners in the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Their win has got many industry players to voice out why Ghana has still not achieved such a feat and one of them is Worlasi, who said only a few people genuinely play quality music that they know can cross borders and make this country be known for its authenticity!

Worlasi explained that knowing his worth, he will never let social media critics get to him.

According to the Pawa hitmaker, he will thrive musically till he wins a Grammy even if he is supported or not.