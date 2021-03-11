The Police Administration has punished five female Police Officers stationed in the Ahafo Region for a sexy outlook with police beret on social media.

The five were seen in a video that has since gone viral on social media in which they were wearing their beret without permission.

The five in the viral video were seen chanting police gyama songs looking ravishingly scintillating and sexy in the tube apparel.

The punishment, according to the Police Administration, is that they will go back to Police Training School at Pwalugu for eight weeks.

Throughout these weeks, they will be feeding themselves and will be enlightened on SI 48, 87, 88, 91: provisions in the Police Uniform Code, Police Code of Ethics and the Ramifications of the use of social media.

While in the Police Training School, the five Police Constables, who are Diana Kumi, Lydia Adu, Agnes Kyere, Winifred Aboagyewaa and Barbara Botchway, will be expected to perform their regular police duties.

After their eight weeks of training, the headquarters of the Ghana Police Service is expected to be furnished with a training assessment report.