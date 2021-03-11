The former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, has revealed President Nana Akufo-Addo encouraged him to accept John Mahama’s appointment in 2016.

According to him, though he had won the 2016 elections, then president-elect, Akufo-Addo did not see his appointment as a threat.

Mr Domelevo made the comment in an interview with Joy News at his thanksgiving service after his retirement held in Accra Wednesday.

The former Auditor-General said his confidence was boosted by the encouraging words of President Akufo-Addo in 2016.

“In 2016 when I was appointed and was confused as to whether to accept or reject, a call came through from Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh. After greeting me, he said hold on for the president-elect. So Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo encouraged me and said go and take the job. That is why I am very grateful to him,” he recounted.

Mr Domelevo maintained that, his relationship with President Akufo-Addo in spite of recent development has been very cordial.

“Our relationship has been cordial since then and I am grateful to him for his support,” he added.

The former Auditor-General also expressed profound gratitude to anti-corruption Civil Society Organisations and the press who helped him executive his mandate.

“If you fight corruption alone, it will not last. Corruption is one dangerous enemy you can’t fight alone. You fight corruption quietly, you will be finished in a minute so they have been with me together with the press and I’m very grateful to you,” Mr Domelevo said.