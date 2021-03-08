Former Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo, will on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, hold a thanksgiving service to celebrate his retirement.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Christ the King Catholic Church, Accra at 4:00 pm with strict adherence to covid-19 safety protocols.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in a letter dated March 3, 2021, said Mr Domelevo had retired from the Audit Service.

The letter, signed by the secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, said records and documents available indicated that the Auditor-General should have retired from office on June 1, 2020.

The President further thanked him for his service and directed that his deputy, Johnson Akuamoah-Asiedu acts as Auditor-General until a substantive appointment is made.

RELATED:

Meanwhile, a letter signed by the Board Chairman of the Audit Service, Prof Agyemang Dua, had earlier challenged Mr Domelevo’s age and nationality.

Read the details below: