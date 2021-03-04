Embattled Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, has reacted to a directive from the Presidency to retire by force.

In a rather interesting twist, Mr Domelevo quoted the popular hymn ‘Now thank we all our God’, composed by German Lutheran clergyman, Martin Rinckart in 1636, to make his case.

In a post on his Facebook page, he wrote:

Now thank we all our God,

With hearts and hands and voices,

Who wondrous things hath done,

In whom His earth rejoices;

Who from our mothers’ arms,

Hath blessed us on our way,

With countless gifts of love

And still is ours today.

Mr Domelevo, the Auditor-General, has been directed to retire by force by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He was, in a letter signed by President Akufo-Addo’s Secretary, asked to proceed on retirement based on an indication by the Audit Service Board that Mr Domelevo has exceeded the eligible age to remain in the workforce.