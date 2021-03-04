Embattled Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, has reacted to a directive from the Presidency to retire by force.
In a rather interesting twist, Mr Domelevo quoted the popular hymn ‘Now thank we all our God’, composed by German Lutheran clergyman, Martin Rinckart in 1636, to make his case.
In a post on his Facebook page, he wrote:
Now thank we all our God,
With hearts and hands and voices,
Who wondrous things hath done,
In whom His earth rejoices;
Who from our mothers’ arms,
Hath blessed us on our way,
With countless gifts of love
And still is ours today.
He was, in a letter signed by President Akufo-Addo’s Secretary, asked to proceed on retirement based on an indication by the Audit Service Board that Mr Domelevo has exceeded the eligible age to remain in the workforce.