Musician cum politician, Kwame A Plus, has reacted to the Audit Service Board’s gesture that seeks to challenge the age and nationality of the Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, after embarking on a compulsory leave.

The Audit Service Board has since sparked controversy about his age and nationality on social media.

The board indicated Mr Domelevo was due for retirement in June 2020 and is a Togolese per record available to them.

Meanwhile, musician A Plus, who champions a political project dubbed ‘The Peoples’ Project’, used the lyrics of reggae legend Bob Marley’s Small Axe song to express his thought on the matter.

He posted:

After reading the news I decided to dedicated this Bob Marley Song to the Audit Service Board.

“Why boasteth thyself

Oh, evil men

Playing smart

And not being clever?

I said, you’re working iniquity

To achieve vanity

But the goodness of Jah, Jah

I-dureth for-I-ver..

These are the words

Of my master, keep on tellin’ me

No weak heart Shall prosper

And whosoever diggeth a pit

Shall fall in it, fall in it

And whosoever diggeth a pit

Shall fall in it

And whosoever diggeth a pit

Shall fall in it, uh, bury in it

And whosoever diggeth a pit

Shall bury in it, uh…”

