The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has written to the Electoral Commission (EC) to demand a refund of filing fees for its Presidential candidate, John Mahama for the 2020 election.

Refunds are also being demanded for parliamentary candidates in some 16 regions.

According to the party, their demand is in accordance with regulations 46 (1) and 46 (3) of C.I. 127.

“The regulations spell out that a presidential or parliamentary candidate must obtain a minimum of 25% and 12.5% respectively in a general election to qualify for a refund,” a statement signed by the NDC’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, noted.

ALSO READ:

It noted the refund can be made to its GCB Bank Accra New Town branch.

Read the full statement below: