Aduana Stars defender, Farouk Adams, has been arrested at Dormaa Ahenkro after he allegedly hit and killed a police officer in a car accident.

The incident is said to have happened late Monday between Asuotiano and Asuhyiae in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region.

The police officer died on the spot and is currently in the morgue, reports say.

The player, who won the ‘NASCO Man of the Match’ award in week 16 of the Ghana Premier League match between Aduana Stars and Inter Allies at Dormaa, was driving from Sunyani back to Dormaa when the accident happened.

The centre-back is currently in police custody.

This was made known to the public by the Divisional Commander of Dormaa Ahenkro police, C/Supt. Anthony Appiah in an interview with Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“We had an incident, a policeman, who was on duty, was sent to town and while he was driving on a motorbike an unknown vehicle knocked him down and absconded.

“A search was conducted but he was not found till this morning around 7:00AM when he was found between Wamfie and Asuotiano.

“He was found dead with a motorbike beside him, the body was picked and sent to the morgue.

“The police tried to gather information to see how best they can arrest the supposed driver who actually did that act,” he said.

The victim, Constable Amos Maatey Niganoko, was riding a motorbike when an unknown vehicle knocked him down and absconded.

“He is now in the grips of Wamfie Police Station and he may be arraigned before court tomorrow, investigations are still ongoing and we have to gather more information from the incident that happened in order to charge him,” he added.

The body has been deposited at the Presby Hospital at Dormaa while investigations continue.

Farouk Adams has played in 10 of Aduana’s league games this season.