Celebrated Ghanaian lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata, has recounted how cigarette made him a favourite student at the Mfantsipim School in the Central Region.

According to Mr Tsikata, he gained the admiration of many of the students as someone who managed to gain admission at age nine.

However, another thing he said did the magic for him was an asthma cigarette he used back in the days as medication.

“In those days I was asthmatic and I am still and the medication at that time was the asthma cigarette which you inhale and that sort of clears the system for asthma.

“So I became a favourite of even the bad boys because they knew I was the only one who was allowed to smoke officially,” he narrated in an interview with KSM.

As the only ‘official smoker’ in the school, Mr Tsikata indicated the seniors befriended him just to get a stick for their personal agenda.

“Occasionally they will come for a stick of my asthma cigarette with the hope that when they are caught, they will say it is asthma cigarette which they are using just like Tsatsu,” he said amid laughter.

He went on to describe his experience at the school as a fantastic one as people were always willing to care for him.

“It was a very fantastic situation because I was mentored by older people and there were some seniors who took care of me because of my health. There were times some of these seniors took me to Cape Coast hospital because of my asthma.

“Everybody wanted to take care of me because they were convinced that I had to develop the capabilities for which I was in the school and they ensured I fit in,” he added.

