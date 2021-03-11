Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, is urging Ghanaians to get vaccinated.

He stressed that rumours that the procured COVID-19 vaccines are unsafe for use should be treated with the contempt they deserve.

Mr Jacobs made the call on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, after taking his first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Police Hospital in Accra.

Sharing his experience after taking the vaccine, the social commentator said he did not feel any pain.

As someone who has a phobia for injections from childhood, the former NDC Central Regional Chairman said he did not notice when the injection was administered on him.

“I’m very scared of injections so I was very reluctant until my son who is a medical doctor persuaded me to take the job. I didn’t feel any pain,” he stated.

Mr Jacobs commended the government, the Ghana Health Service and the National Covid-19 taskforce for doing a good job in ensuring the safety of all Ghanaians.

On Wednesday, February 24, the government took delivery of 600,000 AstraZeneca doses as part of the World Health Organisation’s global vaccine-sharing programme.

So far, about 300,000 Ghanaians, including President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have taken the first dose of the vaccine.