Winners of Adom TV’s Nsoromma music talent show visited ace sponsors who made it possible to showcase their talent to Ghanaians.
The three finalists – Winner Abrantie Richmond Antwi Boasiako; the first runner-up, Jenice Abena Aboagye and the second runner-up Gamado Isaac- graced the occasion.
The prestigious companies that they visited included Franko Trading Entreprise, Nkulenu Industries, Nissi Pharma and Don-Markus Travel & Tour.
Photos below:
FRANKO TRADING ENTREPRISE
NKULENU INDUSTRIES
NISSI PHARMA
DON-MARKUS TRAVEL & TOURS