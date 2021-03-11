Gospel musician Brother Sammy has blamed the many broken marriages among gospel musicians on their over spirituality.

He said most gospel musicians tend to see themselves as too spiritual and do not satisfy their partners in bed when they are married.

READ ALSO:

According to the gospel musician, popularly referred to as the nation’s worshipper, due to their over spirituality, most gospel singers tend to avoid things that will please their spouses.

He made this known in an interview on Kofi TV.

The likes of Esther Smith, Obaapa Christy, Joyce Blessing and many others have had their marriages ending on the rocks.