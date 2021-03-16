Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has confirmed that his management will render accounts at the end of the season.

The young football administrator was appointed as the CEO of the club in August 2020 to replace George Amoako.

Mr Amponsah was expected to render accounts to the supporters of the club last year but the Covid-19 outbreak halted their plans.

However, according to him, an account will be rendered at the end of the season.

“I will, first of all, thank Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the entire board, especially Dr Kwame Kyei, who is the board chairman,” he told Fire-for-Fire on Adom TV.

“The fans who are the owners of the club, I know the 100 days are over but I will surely do a press conference to account for our 100 days.

“We wanted to do it at the end of the season and I know the supporters will be impressed because we have done very well,” he added.