A man, believed to be in his forties, Kwaku Tawiah, has been arrested by the Wiawso Police Command for refusing to pay for a borrowed coffin.

The coffin maker told Adom News that Mr Tawiah came and pleaded for a coffin to bury his sister who had passed on in December.

Knowing Mr Tawiah and his family, the carpenter said he gave out the coffin on an agreement he will be paid back after the funeral.

But, three months have passed and he said nothing was heard from him with his wife telling lies that he had travelled.

ALSO

The matter was reported to the police to ensure he pays his debt, but after a period of hide and seek, he was arrested today, March 16.

Meanwhile, the chief mourners told the police GH¢ 900.00 was given to him in January and expressed surprise an issue of debt had popped up.