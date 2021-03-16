Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah, one of the suspects allegedly involved in the murder of Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, a law lecturer, has been discharged by the Kaneshie District Court.

This follows the advice received by the Police from the Attorney-General’s Office via the Prosecution.

The Prosecution, led by Inspector Ebenezer Teye Okuffo, told the court, presided over by Ms Ama Adomako, that: “The Attorney General’s advice is ready and per the advice dated March 2, this year, Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah should not be charged.

“However, Ebenezer Quaisie, aka, Junior, a 25-year-old mason, should be charged with abetment of crime to wit murder. In view of this, we pray the court to uphold this.”

The court, therefore, discharged Mr Nkansah and struck out the charge preferred against him for want of prosecution.

In the case of suspect Quasie, the court adjourned the matter to April 17, 2021, hoping that “by that time Quaisie’s Bill of Indictment would be ready.”

In February this year, the prosecution informed the court that a comprehensive duplicate docket on Professor Benneh, who was murdered at his residence at Agyriganor, had been forwarded to the Attorney-General’s Department for advice.

Inspector Teye-Okuffo said the Police was then waiting for directives from the Attorney General’s office.

The Police had held two suspects, namely, suspects Quaisie and Nkansah for their involvement in the murder of the law lecturer, following the death of the prime suspect, James Nana Womba in police custody, who was the house boy of the late Prof. Benneh.

A counsel for Mr Nkansah, Emmanuel Labra Amah, after the court sitting, told journalists that he had from day one stated that his client was innocent and he was elated that the truth had prevailed.

According to Mr Amah, he would be waiting for his client to get well and decide on their next line of action.

Mr Nkansah’s elated mother hugged counsel for his role saying: “I am grateful to God for my son. I don’t have anything to say.”

Mr Nkansah, who now walks with crutches following surgeries conducted on his two legs, said: “I have nothing to say for now. I will be going for my things at the Police Station.”