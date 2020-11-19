The prosecution in the trial of the murder of law lecturer, Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, has told the court that Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah, the second suspect in the case, was still receiving treatment.

At the hearing in Accra yesterday, suspect Nkansah was absent in court, making it the fourth time he had absented himself from court due to medical reasons.

The last time Mr Nkansah appeared in court was on September 30, 2020.

On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, when the case was called at the Kaneshie District Court, the prosecutor, Inspector Ebenezer Teye-Okuffo, said Mr Nkansah was indisposed and was receiving treatment at the Police Hospital in Accra.

Concerns

Counsel for Mr Nkansah, Emmanuel Larbi, at the last proceedings on November 9, 2020, informed the court about suspect Nkansah’s prevailing health condition.

Mr Larbi presented pictures alleged to be those of Mr Nkansah to validate his claims about his client’s health conditions and a possible bail for the suspect since, according to him, his client was not being treated well at the Police Hospital.

The prosecution, on the other hand, insisted that Mr Nkansah was receiving good treatment at the Police Hospital and that the pictures presented to the court could not be those of him.

The presiding judge ordered the prosecution to either produce Mr Nkansah at yesterday’s hearing or produce a comprehensive medical report on his health condition.

Situation

However, when the case was called yesterday, Inspector Teye-Okuffo explained that Nkansah could not appear because he was due for treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

“We humbly pray that after November 25, 2020, if the accused person is unable to come to court due to his condition, prosecution will be able to furnish this honourable court with the medical report the court ordered,” the prosecutor said and prayed the court for adjournment.

The court, presided over by Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye, further adjourned the case to December 8, 2020.