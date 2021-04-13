State attorneys will on May 19, this year, commence committal proceedings against Ebenezer Kwayisi aka Junior at the Kaneshie District Court for the alleged murder of University of Ghana law lecturer, Professor Emmanuel Benneh.

The state will seek to convince the district court, presided over by Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye, to commit suspect Kwayisi to stand trial at the High Court.

At the court yesterday, the prosecutor, Inspector Ebenezer Teye-Okuffo, informed the court that advice from the Attorney General’s (AG’s) Office had recommended that the police charge suspect Kwayisi.

He, therefore, prayed for adjournment to enable a representative of the AG to commence the committal proceedings.

The court, further fixed May 19 for the AG to begin the proceedings.

Mr Kwayisi is one of three suspects to have been arrested in connection with the murder of the professor of law.

Of the other two, the lead suspect, James Womba died in police custody on October 17 last year while Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah was discharged after advice from the AG recommended that he was innocent and should be discharged.

Mr Kwayisi was charged with abetment of crime, to wit murder.

Background

On September 12 last year, about 8 a.m., Prof. Benneh was found dead in a pool of blood in a corridor leading to his bedroom.

His hands were tied behind him with a white rope, and his legs were also tied with a green rope just below the knees, while a cloth was partly inserted into his mouth.

According to the prosecution, an examination on the body of the deceased revealed multiple marks of assault on his face

The police also found at the scene, a hand glove, a blood-stained white rope and blood stains on the walls.

Prosecution said a post-mortem examination was conducted on the deceased’s body on September 21, last year, and the pathologist gave the immediate cause of death as “asphyxiation, strangulation and suspected homicide.”