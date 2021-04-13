Tyrone Marghuy, the JHS graduate refused admission by Achimota School, has finally made an appearance in court over the matter.

Marghuy who was placed in Achimota after scoring an aggregate six in the BECE was refused admission because of his dreadlocked hair.

While the 17-year-old and his parents said they were Rastafarians and the dreadlocks were part of the boy’s faith, Achimota School insisted he should cut it before coming to school.

The case turned into a national debate after the decision of the school became public sometime in March.

Weeks after, Marghuy and his parents disclosed that they had sued the school on the grounds of being refused admission on the grounds of the boy’s faith.

In a new photo that has popped up, Marghuy has been spotted in court on Monday, April 12, 2021.

He shared the photo of his appearance at the court.

The photo shows Marghuy in white with his hair neatly tied to the back of his head as he stood in front of the court building.

It is not known exactly what Marghuy went there to do but in his caption to the photo, he wrote that he hoped for the best outcome in court.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court has dismissed an application for interlocutory injunction filed by one of the Rastafarian students refused admission by Achimota School.