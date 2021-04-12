The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court has dismissed an application for interlocutory injunction filed by one of the Rastafarian students refused admission by Achimota School.

According to Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, the application for an injunction if granted could prejudice the entire matter before her.

She also noted that the applicant failed to appreciate the difference between an interim injunction which will last for 10 days and interlocutory injunction which will last until the final determination of the substantive case.

As a result, she said the applicant cannot apply for both injunctions at the same time.

She continued that if she was to grant an interlocutory injunction, it will constitute a travesty of justice because the respondents in the matter had not been put on notice and heard.

However, Justice Addo said she will expeditiously determine the issues before her and ordered that the respondents, Achimota School Board of Governors, the Education Ministry, Ghana Education Service and the Attorney General must file their responses to the suit within seven days after being served.

The case has been adjourned to April 22, 2021, for the substantive case to be heard.

Achimota School made the headlines after its refusal to allow Rastafarian students with dreadlocks to enroll there for their Senior High School education.

According to the school, Tyrone Marghuy and other students with dreadlocks need to cut their hair before they are allowed to study there.