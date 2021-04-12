Fresh television series dubbed W’ay3 bi a Gyae premiered on Ghana’s most-watched television station, Adom TV, today, April 12, 2021.

W’ay3 bi a Gyae, a Twi movie from Mesduah, which airs at 3:00 pm from Monday to Thursday, tells the stories of a royal servant, Kwakye Ababio.

Through determination and perseverance, he vowed never to let any of his descendants also become servants but instead, ascend the throne as king of Brewohoase one day.

Ababio, thus, did everything within his power for his son, Ntim, to marry from the royal family.

They schemed their way through leading to Ntim’s successful marriage to Attaa Panin but for years, they had no child.

The situation forced Ntim to disguise himself under a new identity as Gyakari and went to Brɛdi land.

At this new place, he married his first wife’s twin sister, Attaa Kakra who had been used as compensation to the chief of Brɛdi over her family’s debt.

Ataa Kakra conceives and Ntim decides to go back home and inform his family only for him to realise his first wife, Attaa Panin is also pregnant: A conduct considered an abomination with the family heartbroken.

Playing interesting roles are Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, Jackson Bentum and Barbara Ayakwah among others.

The movie throws light on the rich Asante culture, the strong desire and quest for power and supremacy.

