Your Sunday evenings just got better as your number one TV station, Adom TV comes your way with a new exciting show dubbed the Journey.

The Journey of life is like a roller coaster with several ups and downs, hence the need to learn from the experiences of other people.

The Journey is a television talk show hosted by Cecilia Gyaase Konamah, known in Showbiz as Abena Ghana.

The show premieres on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at 6pm on Adom TV.

The show will focus on the story of people who have had great life experiences worth sharing and emulating.

Irrespective of their background, they will be offered the opportunity to share their life experiences, lessons learned to inspire our audience.

It will cover personalities from diverse sectors from entertainment, religion, business, lifestyle, Health among others.