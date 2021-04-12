The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter, Jack Patrick Dorsey, says he has chosen to build a remote headquarters in Ghana as part of Twitter’s growth plan on the African continent.

According to him, Twitter’s mission is to serve the public conversation, and it’s essential, for the world and for Twitter, to increase the number of people who feel comfortable participating in it.

Taking to his page to make the announcement, he thanked President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for giving him the green light to embark on the project.

Jack tweeted: Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you Ghana and @NAkufoAddo.

MORE:

Meanwhile, the First Man has also lauded the move describing it as excellent news:

The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is EXCELLENT news. Government and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country.

As I indicated to @Jack in our virtual meeting of 7th April 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the development of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector.

These are exciting times to be in, and to do business in Ghana, he said.