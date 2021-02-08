A man, who met and started dating at least three women on Twitter, has been exposed after one of the women celebrated him on the platform.

It began when one woman shared photos of her and her man and wrote: “We met on Twitter.”

We met on Twitter ♥️ pic.twitter.com/HWHuXjyYv3 — Emmilie ♥♡♥️💫 (@KevinEmmilie4) February 6, 2021

Another woman replied to the tweet with photos she took with the same man and wrote: “So did we.”

A third woman responded with photos of herself and the man and wrote: “Small world. Us too.”

This revelation has left Twitter users amused with some wondering how the man is going to wiggle out of this having been exposed.