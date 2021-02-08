The Ministry of Health has announced the recruitment of Medical Doctors and Dentists from Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

The outfit has indicated the recruitment will only cover those who had permanently registered with the Medical and Dental Council and have completed their housemanship.

A statement, issued by the acting Chief Director, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, said these persons form part of a list compiled by the Council.

The statement urged all qualified applicants to formally apply on the Ministry of Health’s online portal and follow instructions to select their preferred agency.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, it added the deadline for submission of the application is on February 19, 2021.

Read the full statement below:

May be an image of text that says 'reply number Letter should quoted MOH/HRHD/IT/0015 Your Ref. Tel:0302684220 MINISTRY HEALTH MB-44 ACCRA GPS GA-029-4296 5TH FEBRUARY,202 REPUBLIC OF GHANA PUBLIC RECRUITMENT OF MEDICAL DOCTORS AND DENTISTS The Ministry of Health wishes completed their House Council, being part permanently registered comiled the council, that: and Dentists who Dental commence on Tuesday February 2021 at qualified applicants are requested to formally online application portal logging-in the preferred agency deadline the Ministry of Health the submission application your cooperation. Friday 19th February 2021 6.00 pm. KWABENA BOADU OKU-AFARI AG. CHIEF DIRECTOR FOR: MINISTER The President' Representative, Director HRHD All Agencies CamScanner'




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR