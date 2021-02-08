The Ministry of Health has announced the recruitment of Medical Doctors and Dentists from Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

The outfit has indicated the recruitment will only cover those who had permanently registered with the Medical and Dental Council and have completed their housemanship.

A statement, issued by the acting Chief Director, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, said these persons form part of a list compiled by the Council.

The statement urged all qualified applicants to formally apply on the Ministry of Health’s online portal and follow instructions to select their preferred agency.

Meanwhile, it added the deadline for submission of the application is on February 19, 2021.

Read the full statement below: