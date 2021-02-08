A few days ago, actress Destiny Etiko shared photos of her newly acquired Prado SUV.

Shortly after she shared the wonder wheel, rumour became rife on social media that the SUV was gifted to her by a popular married oil businessman.

Well, she has done a video denying the allegation and also laid curses on those spreading the rumour.

”A lot has been going on. A lot has been flying on the internet ever since I posted my vehicle. I haven’t rested and I do not know why. I had wanted to keep quiet because a clear conscience fears no accusation but things kept coming up as if I have done something wrong.

Nollywood actress, Destiny Ekoti

“So I am here to clear the air. I don’t know this man you people speak of. I have never met him in my entire life.

“I swear with my life. I swear with everything I hold sacred. In fact, apart from my life, another person I hold so dear to my heart is my mother. I swear with my mother’s life. If I have ever met this man or him giving me any money or him sponsoring my projects or him even buying me a car, let it not ever be well with me and my generation but if not, this people cooking this whole thing up, the blogs sponsoring it, it shall never be well with you all and your entire generation,” she said in the video.

Captioning the video, the actress wrote:

”I have been an independent hardworking woman all my life, all the haters, bloggers, friends in disguise and evil doers sponsoring false news about me all in the bid to tarnish my image and trend, this is for u all.

My God will continue to punish each and everyone dat has anything to do with since u don’t appreciate good things…greatness will be very far from u all

IJN.”

Watch the video she shared below: