Diddy is once again embroiled in a legal battle with Sean John, the clothing line he made famous.

According to federal court documents filed in Manhattan, N.Y. on Thursday (February 4), Puff is suing Sean John and the company’s current owner, Global Brands Group USA, for $25 million.

The lawsuit claims GBG USA collaborated with U.K.-based women’s retailer Missguided to create a new women’s line and used Diddy’s name, image and likeness to promote the new brand.

However, the music mogul never gave the company permission to do so.

GBG USA is accused of providing false quotes to the press about Diddy supporting the line.

“The SJ/Missguided Agreement was entered into without Mr Combs’s knowledge, approval, or consent,” the lawsuit reads.

MORE:

“And Mr Combs has never endorsed the GBG Collection, which is branded ‘sean john x missguided’ and ‘Sean John x Missguided.’ Mr Combs has neither granted Defendants the right to use his name, image, likeness, or persona in conjunction with the GBG Collection, nor has he agreed to make a public statement or appearance in support of the GBG Collection.”

In all, Puff’s legal team is accusing GBG USA of false endorsement, misappropriation of likeness and violating his publicity rights.

They are seeking “to recover actual, special, and statutory damages, profits attributable to the unauthorized use and exploitation of his name, image, likeness, and persona, as well as attorney’s fees and costs” to the tune of $25 million and want a jury trial.

Diddy founded the Sean John brand in 1998, and led the label to moderate success.

In 2016, he sold a majority stake in the company to GBG USA.

Diddy ran into issues with GBG last year when he accused them of surreptitiously using the Vote or Die phrase he made famous.