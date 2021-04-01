Ghana’s best entertainment hub, Adom TV, is set to bring back the love in local movies with a fresh project.

Dubbed Kumawood Premieres, the channel will partner with seasoned movie production -Samuel Kwesi Nyamekye’s Miracle Films – to shoot never-seen movies which will be televised every Sunday at 7:30 pm.

The maiden edition of the show will go live this Sunday, April 4, 2020, and refined presenter, Adu Kumi will steer affairs.

Bordering around real life tales, fictions and comedy, Kumawood Premiers will be nothing short of exciting.

After the movie, as usual, Adom TV will hold a chatroom with some actors in the movie, as well as entertainment critics and other industry players.

The project is Adom TV’s contribution to bouncing the Kumawood movie industry back on track. It will also provide the platform for entertainers to put their skills to full use.