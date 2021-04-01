Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, says he isn’t joking about retiring from Ghana’s music scene after his yet-to-be-released Gift of God (GoG) album.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Shatta Wale, who is currently based in Miami, said he has to lay low so other musicians can shine.

He explained that he has ventured into other businesses which are providing him various streams of income, hence the need to pay mind to business than music.

He told Andy Dosty that, he is set to retire to support some acts in the music industry, especially up-and-coming ones.

It’s true. I will be one of the few musicians who will retire and be financially okay. I don’t want people to feel disappointed but I have businesses going well for me.

I did some stocking investments here in the states and its growing. It’s time for us to support he industry. We need to give chance to the upcoming too, he said.

