A woman, identified as Afia Pokua Asamoah and her four-month-old baby, Edward Oteng, have been reported missing.

A police report filed by her husband, Isaac Ohene Oteng, said they left home at about 2:30pm on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

They have since not returned while all attempts to get in touch have proved futile.

As residents of Teshie Tebibiano, the case was reported to the Nungua Police.

ALSO READ:

The outfit is, therefore, appealing to anyone with information on their whereabouts not to hesitate to report the case to a nearby police station.

They can also call 0243916726 or 0245255853 as soon as possible for a reward.

Read the details of the report below: