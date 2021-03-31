A deaconess of the church of Pentecost at Sefwi Dokukrom has burnt a pot with ‘juju’ which created fear and panic among teachers and students in the area.

Deaconess Emma Boakye on Wednesday led a group to burn the pot into ashes after fervent prayers.

The chief of Sefwi Dokukrom, Hammond Sopkoli, told Adom News they offered both the Christian and traditional prayers over the pot before it was burnt.

The Sefwi Dokukrom D/A Primary and Junior High School at Bodi had been closed down after the mystery pot with strange items was discovered on the school’s compound.

Inside the pot was a red liquid suspected to be blood, two fowl heads, kola nut, palm oil and seven colours of feathers all wrapped together with red piece of cloth.

Adom News’ Augustine Boah, who followed up on why there was no class session, was made aware that the pupils and staff had been ordered to embark on a three-day prayer section in their homes.

Meanwhile, some of the residents said they were still in fear despite the burning of the pot while others are now convinced there is no cause for alarm.