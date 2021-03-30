Fear and panic have rocked residents in the Bodi district after ‘juju’ was spotted on a basic school’s compound.

Sefwi Dokukrom D/A Primary and Junior High School at Bodi has since been closed down after the mystery pot with strange items was discovered on the school’s compound.

Inside the pot was a red liquid suspected to be blood, two fowl heads, kola nut, palm oil and seven colours of feathers all wrapped together with red piece of cloth.

‘Juju’ spotted on school compound

Adom News’ Augustine Boah, who followed up on why there was no class session, was made aware that the pupils and staff had been ordered to embark on a three-day prayer section in their homes.

A teacher of Dokukrom Primary School, Ayitoh Wisdom, explained to Adom News that that was the first time such an incident had been recorded in the school.

He added that the school has alerted authorities and the chief who have performed some rituals to avert possible danger.

A town crier has been dispatched to announce for the owner to return for his possession else will face the consequence.