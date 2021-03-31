A man, suspected to have murdered his girlfriend’s 10-year-old stepson by setting fire to a house at Meduma in the Ashanti Region, has pleaded guilty in court.

Kwaku Agyemang, 35, however, pleaded with the court for bail so that he could be treated for the burns he suffered in the process.

But his plea was dismissed.

Mr Agyemang is said to have soaked a blanket in petrol, lit it, and sprayed the petrol all over the four-bedroom apartment after a squabble with his fiancée on Tuesday, March 3.

The fire killed a 10-year-old boy, Prince Oti. The twin sister of the deceased, Princess Oti Aniwaa Agyemang and her mother, Patience Kyeremanteng, also sustained various degrees of injury.

Proceedings in court



In court, the prosecution raised three charges against the suspect, including the murder of Prince Oti, arson, and causing injury to the three surviving victims.

The police, pleaded with the court to grant three weeks to investigate the matter before the suspect’s plea is taken, which was granted.

The accused interjected and pleaded guilty in court as the case was being adjourned.

Mr Agyemang also requested for bail so that he could get treatment for his wounds, which have left him unable to walk. Both of his legs are bandaged due to burns sustained in the flames.

After the incident, he was admitted to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he spent nearly two weeks under police security.

Two men carried him to court. Due to the inconvenience of using the seat in the docket, he had to sit on the ground in court.

The police were asked by Magistrate Thomas Boadi Soyori to present his pleadings in front of an impartial party before the next court date on April 21.



Plea of surviving victims

The surviving victims of the alleged arson attack at Meduma are reeling under huge medical bills.

Miss Kwarteng and one of her children have been discharged. The third child is, however, under close monitoring by medical professionals due to severe burns.

The mother’s regular visits to the hospital are compounding bills being paid by the grandmother of the children.