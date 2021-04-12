Separate robbery incidents on two Mobile Money vendors have been recorded in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis over the weekend.

The incidents left the victims, Joseph Ansah, 21, and John Kofi Abekah, 41, hospitalised at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital after receiving some gunshot wounds.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, revealed this to the Ghana News Agency.

The armed robbers were said to have shot the thighs of their victims and thereafter bolted with some undisclosed amounts from the two incidents.

Monica Eshun, a sibling of one of the victims, reported to the Takoradi Central Police that at about 7:45 pm on Friday, her younger brother, Joseph Ansah, was attacked by two armed men using an unregistered motorbike at Ahenkofi.

Meanwhile, the police have retrieved two live rounds of ammunitions from the crime scene.

A similar situation was recorded at the Takoradi Harbour Taxi Rank, where a mobile vendor was attacked and bags of unspecified amount were taken away.

The Police said the victim, John Kofi Abekah, 41, who tried to chase the robbers was also shot in the thigh.

The two victims are, however, responding to treatment.