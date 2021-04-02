The largest Telecommunications giants, MTN is set to rollout its policy of no ID not cash out on Friday April 2, 2021.

This means, mobile money customers would have to present a valid ID card that matches the name on the mobile money account before they can make a cash out transaction.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mobile Money Limited, Eli Hini, disclosed this during a virtual media forum Thursday.

He noted that, the reason for this is to make the service better while protecting customers from fraud.

“From (April 2) customers will be expected to present any valid ID before they can perform a transaction. You cannot perform a transaction by proxy by giving your ID to someone to do a transaction on your behalf. You have to do the transaction by yourself. It doesn’t matter the amount you want to withdraw, you would require an ID to complete the process. The ID type and ID number is part of the cash-out process,” Mr Hini said.

He noted that customers with Ghana Card, Passport, Voter ID, Drivers license, SSNIT card, NHIS Card can withdraw their monies.

He said in cases where a customer is not in the position to visit a merchant to perform a transaction, he will be required to issue a letter to a designated person attached with his ID before a transaction can be performed on his behalf.

Meanwhile, MTN is currently working with Bank of Ghana to put together agents registry, which will ensure that any agent sanctioned by one operator will also be blacklisted by the regulator and will not be able to work for any other operator.