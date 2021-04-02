Police dispatch riders have been warned against escorting unauthorised vehicles or face sanctions.

The admonition was given on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police by Director-Generals – Welfare and Motor Traffic and Transport Department: COP Mrs Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo- Danquah and COP Frederick Adu- Anim respectively.

This was at a meeting with Dispatch Riders at the Police Headquarters.

The riders were also advised to ride carefully and use the Police Service motorbikes for official duties only.

They were encouraged to take their health serious and seek periodic medical care.

The two Commissioners of Police also took turns to assure the riders of the police administration’s commitment to the welfare of police officers.